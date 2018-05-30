CLAM UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a 2-year-old child who died after being accidentally run over by a vehicle driven by a family member in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The Missaukee County sheriff’s office says Josie Thompson of Marion was struck Monday in Clam Union Township, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The sheriff’s department says she was pronounced dead at the scene near Falmouth Dam.

The department says the girl’s family was in the area to kayak and her father was moving a truck when she was struck.

The death remains under investigation, but authorities say it’s being considered an accident.