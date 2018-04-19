Share story

By
The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have identified the woman who was killed by a tree that fell during a powerful windstorm that swept through the Denver area and much of Colorado earlier this week.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the Lafayette woman as 62-year-old Lucinda Spencer who died at a hospital Wednesday.

Authorities say Spencer was moving into an apartment in Louisville Tuesday afternoon. She had stopped to rest under the tree when a branch struck her head.

The coroner’s office says the cause and manner of her death are still being examined.

Wind gusts in the area neared 90 mph (144 kph) during the Tuesday storm.

