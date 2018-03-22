COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the body found earlier this month in Lake Coeur d’Alene is the man who went missing during a February outing on the lake.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the Kootenai County coroner on Wednesday confirmed the identity of the body as 68-year-old Larry Isenberg.
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office personnel discovered the body near Sun-Up Bay on March 1.
Lori Isenberg had told authorities that her husband fell from their boat at Powderhorn Bay as he attempted to fix the boat’s electric trolling motor.
Authorities say Isenberg’s autopsy is still pending. The sheriff’s office is investigating the death.
Lori Isenberg was arrested last month and charged with felony grand theft, stemming from allegations that she embezzled money from a nonprofit. She has pleaded not guilty.
___
Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com