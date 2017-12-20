SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner’s office has released the name of a man whose body was found in a south Shreveport drainage ditch.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the victim’s name Wednesday.
Authorities say 36-year-old Arthur Belle was identified via fingerprints. He was found around noon Wednesday in a ditch near the intersection in the South Park neighborhood.
A preliminary investigation revealed no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy has been ordered.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH