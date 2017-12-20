SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner’s office has released the name of a man whose body was found in a south Shreveport drainage ditch.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the victim’s name Wednesday.

Authorities say 36-year-old Arthur Belle was identified via fingerprints. He was found around noon Wednesday in a ditch near the intersection in the South Park neighborhood.

A preliminary investigation revealed no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy has been ordered.