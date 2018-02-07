FAIRMONT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have identified a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a field.

WPDE-TV in Florence, South Carolina, reports the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Smith and 31-year-old Matthew McRae. Sheriff Ken Sealey said the bodies were found Tuesday in a field south of the town of Fairmont.

Sealey said the couple knew each other and investigators are treating their deaths as a double homicide. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.