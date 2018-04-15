SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died when she crashed her vehicle into a moving train in Springfield.
The Springfield Republican reports that Kenisha Forbes died early Saturday after her SUV collided with the rear section of a train.
Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to free the Springfield woman from her vehicle, but she died at a hospital.
The crash is still being investigated.
