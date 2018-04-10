SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman stabbed to death outside her home on the west side of Sioux City.
She’s been identified as 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores. Police say she died at a hospital after being stabbed several times before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities have arrested and charged 20-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.
Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.
Authorities say the two women were not related.