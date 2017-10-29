HEBRON, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities are continuing to investigate a hunting related shooting that killed a Hebron woman.

The Maine Warden Service has identified the victim as 34-year-old Karen Wrentzel. She died Saturday after being shot.

The department says a 38-year-old Hebron man who was hunting with his father has been identified in connection with the shooting.

Authorities say Wrentzel was not hunting when she died and had no connection to the two men.

Game wardens are continuing to question the two men and witnesses. The Maine Warden Service says it’s working with the Maine attorney general’s office on the case.