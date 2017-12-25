DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a mother and two children who were fatally injured in a mobile home fire in Davenport.
Firefighters responded Thursday night to the fire at the Five Seasons mobile home park.
Authorities identified the woman as 23-year-old Kelsey Clain and her children Jayden Smead, who was 5, and 2-year-old Carson Smead.
Interim Fire Marshal Jim Morris says two other children remained hospitalized Sunday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.