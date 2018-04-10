PRESHO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Rapid City man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Lyman County that also seriously injured two boys.

The Highway Patrol says the three were in a sport utility vehicle that went into the ditch off Interstate 90 and rolled west of Presho on Thursday morning.

Fifty-seven-year-old Bill Holt died at the scene. Two teenage boys were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Their names weren’t released. The patrol says they’re from Greenwood, Indiana.