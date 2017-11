WESSINGTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Virgil man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Beadle County last weekend.

The Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Jeffrey Airheart was driving a pickup truck that crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 14 and collided head-on with another pickup Sunday afternoon. He was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he later died.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.