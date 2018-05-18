BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified the trucker found dead at an Alabama gas station earlier this week as a 55-year-old Ohio man.
AL.com cites the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as saying Friday that the man is Derry S. Anderson. Anderson was found dead in the sleeper area of his 18-wheeler in Birmingham. He had been driving a load from Georgia to Arkansas.
West Precinct officers were responding to a report of an unresponsive person in a truck when they found Anderson around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide on Thursday. The cause of death has not been released.
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews