SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Polk County District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old suspected carjacker who was fatally shot by deputies.

The teen — Baltazar Escalona-Baez of Silverton — died at the scene Saturday after a confrontation with Polk County deputies. District Attorney Aaron Felton says a grand jury will review the case to determine whether the shooting was justified.

The Statesman Journal reports Escalona-Baez attended Silverton High School as a junior during the 2016-2017 school year. He did not register as a student for the current school year.

Officials say they received a report at about 4 a.m. Saturday of an armed carjacker who stole a Toyota Corolla from a grocery store parking lot in Salem. The shots were fired after a vehicle pursuit ended on Highway 18 near Grand Ronde.