OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin pilot killed when a helicopter hit power lines and plunged into the Fox River.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the victim as 27-year-old Jonathan Bahr of Platteville. He was alone in the Robinson R44 helicopter when it went down Saturday in Oshkosh, 94 miles (151 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

Lt. Steve Brewer says Bahr was hired to take photographers over Lake Winnebago during a power-boat event.

Shannon Radtke, coordinator for the Four Horsemen Poker Run, an annual charitable event, says her group hired Bahr. Radtke says the pilot was refueling and on his way back from the airport when the crash happened.

The crash severed high-tension power lines that fell into the river, delaying rescue efforts for about two hours.