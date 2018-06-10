OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin pilot killed when a helicopter hit power lines and plunged into the Fox River.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the victim as 27-year-old Jonathan Bahr of Platteville. He was alone in the Robinson R44 helicopter when it went down Saturday in Oshkosh, 94 miles (151 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.
Lt. Steve Brewer says Bahr was hired to take photographers over Lake Winnebago during a power-boat event.
Shannon Radtke, coordinator for the Four Horsemen Poker Run, an annual charitable event, says her group hired Bahr. Radtke says the pilot was refueling and on his way back from the airport when the crash happened.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
The crash severed high-tension power lines that fell into the river, delaying rescue efforts for about two hours.