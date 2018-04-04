Share story

By
The Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Rapid City man who was struck and killed while crossing a street in the city.

Police say 38-year-old Lambert Eagle Hawk was killed about 8 p.m. Sunday while walking across a busy street outside of the crosswalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle driver wasn’t hurt.

Police are continuing to investigate.

