OXFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a passenger suspected of pulling an emergency brake to stop an Amtrak train in Nebraska as a 25-year-old Missouri man.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted early Saturday morning in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding the man. He’s been identified as Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri. Court documents say the deputy found a loaded revolver in Wilson’s waistband and more ammo in one of his pockets.

Wilson remained in jail Tuesday. Court records say he’s been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.