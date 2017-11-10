LA PLANT, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Minnesota man who died in a single-vehicle crash in South Dakota.
The Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Christopher Churchill, of Maple Lake, Minnesota, was driving a pickup truck that went out of control on an icy U.S. Highway 212 in Dewey County and rolled in the ditch.
The crash happened west of La Plant on Monday night. Churchill died later at an Eagle Butte hospital.
The lone passenger in the pickup suffered what the patrol said were minor injuries.
