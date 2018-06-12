VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of man whose body was recovered from an eastern Nebraska housing development lake.

The body was found Monday morning at Ginger Cove, a lakeside residential area between Valley and the Platte River, in western Douglas County. The body was discovered in less than 3 feet (1 meter) of water, just off a beach.

He was identified as 49-year-old Dennis McGuire, a resident of the community.

Authorities say McGuire was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday. A search began Saturday afternoon and resumed Sunday morning. It was called off around 2 p.m. because of the heat’s effect on searchers.

An autopsy has been requested.