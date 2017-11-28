OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the contractor who died at a Garmin construction site near Olathe was a 28-year-old from Holden.

Investigators say Jubal Hubbard died Monday when a pipe ruptured at the site of a Garmin expansion project.

Olathe Fire Capt. Mike Hall says Hubbard was working on a high-pressure valve near a loading dock area of a warehouse when the line ruptured.

The cause of the rupture has not been determined.

No one else was injured.

Construction began a year ago on a site for a new warehouse and distribution center for Garmin.