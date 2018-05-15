DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a suburban Detroit man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with police while carrying a loaded rifle.

State police say the man was shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday west of Detroit after exchanging words with a Dearborn Heights officer. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified him as 38-year-old James Collins Jr. of Redford Township.

State police say the initial report to police was about a distraught woman walking along Telegraph Road. The officer encountered the man with the rifle while searching for the woman, who was not located, and the man was shot after exchanging words with the officer.

State police are investigating the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.