MILLER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died when the motorized wheelchair in which he was riding was struck by a semitrailer in Miller.
The Highway Patrol says 80-year-old Donald Simpson was in an intersection crosswalk when he was struck by the semi, which was making a turn off state Highway 45 and onto U.S. Highway 14.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Simpson later died at a hospital.
The patrol says charges are pending against the 55-year-old Wolsey man who was driving the semi.
