SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Dell Rapids man who died when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed last week near Sioux Falls.

Thirty-five-year-old Eric Petty was driving a Chevrolet Suburban on South Dakota Highway 115 when he lost control and rolled Tuesday night north of Sioux Falls. Petty was thrown from the SUV and later died. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.