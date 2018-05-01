MOORLAND, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a gunbattle with an Iowa state trooper.
The Iowa Public Safety Department identified the man as 26-year-old Joshua Ewing, of Carroll. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Authorities say the exchange of gunfire occurred Sunday on a rural road near Moorland in Webster County. The department says the trooper found a man and woman arguing near a vehicle. The department says the man — later identified as Ewing — pointed a handgun at the trooper, and the two exchanged gunshots.
Authorities say Ewing had fired several shots into his own vehicle before the trooper arrived.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Parkland students see hypocrisy in NRA’s ban on guns at Pence speech
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
The trooper’s been identified as Justin Parman.