MOORLAND, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a gunbattle with an Iowa state trooper.

The Iowa Public Safety Department identified the man as 26-year-old Joshua Ewing, of Carroll. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities say the exchange of gunfire occurred Sunday on a rural road near Moorland in Webster County. The department says the trooper found a man and woman arguing near a vehicle. The department says the man — later identified as Ewing — pointed a handgun at the trooper, and the two exchanged gunshots.

Authorities say Ewing had fired several shots into his own vehicle before the trooper arrived.

The trooper’s been identified as Justin Parman.