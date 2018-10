NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Idaho man who died in a pickup truck rollover crash in the western North Dakota oil patch.

The Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Darren Cooley, of Kooskia, Idaho, died this week when he failed to negotiate a curve on state Highway 1804 north of New Town.

Cooley’s body was found at the scene Tuesday morning. Authorities believe the crash happened overnight.