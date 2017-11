BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Central Oregon identified a 51-year-old man as the victim in a Thanksgiving Day homicide.

Crook County Undersheriff James Savage says deputies found the body of Dennis Stewart after being asked to conduct a welfare check in Juniper Acres, an off-the-grid subdivision south of Prineville.

No arrest has been made, but Savage says a person of interest has been interviewed and there is no threat to the public. He declined to release more information.