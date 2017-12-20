SINTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities have released the names of five members of a family from Georgia who died when their SUV went off a South Texas overpass and plunged to the roadway below.
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday identified the victims as: 49-year-old Trinidad Guerrero-Cardenas; 50-year-old Jorge Nunez; 16-year-old Clara Arroyo; 64-year-old Victoria Castillo; and 67-year-old Paula Avila-Lopez.
Authorities say all the victims were from Dalton, Georgia.
Four other passengers in the SUV were injured and treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital in Portland, just northeast of Corpus Christi.
DPS says the accident took place early Tuesday near Sinton, located north Corpus Christi. The vehicle was headed to Mexico.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the SUV’s driver to go off the roadway.