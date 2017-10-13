BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Florida deputy who they say shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Boynton Beach police said in an email Friday that Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael DeMarco was the shooter. He died at the scene. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday morning inside a gated Boynton Beach neighborhood. Few details have been released, and it’s not clear what relationship DeMarco had with the woman. Their ages and races have not been made public.

Media outlets report that DeMarco had worked for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office since 1995, and before that he was a police officer in Lake Worth for about eight years.