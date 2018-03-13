PARKSTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a mother, father and teenage son from Tyndall who died in a vehicle crash in Hutchinson County over the weekend.
The Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Zachary Johnson was driving a car that went out of control on an icy state Highway 37 and went into the oncoming lane, colliding with a semitrailer.
His 48-year-old mother, Tina Johnson, and 49-year-old father, Daniel Johnson, were riding in the car. All three were killed in the crash Saturday morning south of Parkston.
The semi driver wasn’t hurt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
- Draft GOP report: No coordination between Trump and Russia
The Daily Republic newspaper reports that the family was headed to a regional youth wrestling tournament in Mitchell.
The Bon Homme School District held an assembly with students Monday morning to help them cope. Counselors are being made available at the school.