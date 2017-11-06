TOWN OF LAKE MILLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin have released the names of three people killed when their sport utility vehicle collided with a farm combine last week.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims as the driver of the Toyota RAV4, 57-year-old Brian Schantz of Cottage Grove, and passengers 90-year-old Ildred Schantz of Honolulu and 60-year-old Alan Schantz, also of Cottage Grove.

The 74-year-old driver of the John Deere combine was not hurt.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday night on a county road in the Town of Lake Mills. The investigation continues.