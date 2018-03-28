QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three California women who were killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver in western Arizona last weekend.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the victims were 55-year-old Susan Bradbury, 31-year-old Christine Bradbury and 31-year-old Caitlin Cascella.
All three were residents of Riverside, California. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday if they are all related.
DPS officials say 49-year-old Dana Michael Cavanaugh of Washington, Utah, has been booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.
They’re still trying to determine if Cavanaugh was driving impaired at the time of Saturday’s crash on Interstate 10 east of Quartzsite.
DPS officials say Cavanaugh’s vehicle allegedly entered the interstate going the wrong way and traveled about 500 feet before colliding head-on with the car carrying the three women.