VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two victims of a head-on collision on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kerseh Grupee of Fargo was driving the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. His car collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Anthony Cornelius of Crane Lake, Minnesota.

The crash happened about 12 miles west of Valley City. Both drivers were pronounced dead at a Valley City hospital. A passenger in the pickup was treated there for minor injuries and released.