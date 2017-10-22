DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified some of the victims of a weekend crash in the Des Moines area that killed two people and left two others injured.

The Des Moines Register reports that police have released the identities of the two drivers involved in Saturday’s crash in southwest Des Moines.

Investigators say the crash happened when 22-year-old Ryan Rench’s pickup entered oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass another vehicle. Rench’s pickup struck an oncoming white Honda SUV driven by 56-year-old Kathryn Kinley of Des Moines.

Kinley and a 13-year-old boy in her SUV died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy in the SUV was critically injured and remained hospitalized Sunday.

Rench was also injured and remained hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com