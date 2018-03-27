REYNOLDS, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two Fargo children who died in a crash on Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota.

One-year-old Maxwell Dean and 9-year-old Camden Dean were riding in a sport utility vehicle that slid into the path of a semitrailer near Reynolds on Sunday. They died at the scene in Grand Forks County.

Authorities say there was heavy snow at the time, and the interstate was covered with ice, slush and snow.

The 30-year-old Fargo woman driving the SUV and a 3-year-old female passenger were taken to a hospital in Grand Forks with what the patrol described as serious injuries.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.