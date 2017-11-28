PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Philadelphia.
The woman was struck around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
The woman’s name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were in the garbage truck when the accident occurred.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.