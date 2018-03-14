BOLTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say that full skeletal remains have been found by forestry workers in Mississippi.
The Clarion Ledger reports the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the full skeletal remains were found in Bolton on Tuesday.
Maj. Pete Luke says although they have not determined how long the remains have been there, it doesn’t appear to have been recent.
Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the recovery process will continue Wednesday.
___
Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com