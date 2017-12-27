HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities freed an adult humpback whale off the coast of Maui after it was found entangled in heavy gauge line on Christmas Day.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the crew aboard a whale-watching tour boat reported the distressed whale to authorities Monday morning.

A response boat from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary with federal authorities on board found the whale off of Maui’s northwest coast near Lahaina.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say the whale was trailing about 400 feet (122 meters) of line from its mouth.

The line was removed and recovered from the whale a few hours later. Officials say scientists will measure and analyze the line to determine a possible origin with the hope of reducing the threat of whale entanglement in the future.

