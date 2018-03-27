MONTICELLO, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Drew County have launched an investigation after discovering what authorities believe are skeletal remains.
Little Rock television station KATV reports the remains were found in a wooded area off a highway in southeastern Arkansas on Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office learned that a resident had found the remains Monday afternoon in a wooded area behind a home near Monticello. Sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police collected the evidence and are investigating the case.
Authorities say the remains were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification.
Additional details about the case, including how long the remains had been in the area and whether foul play is suspected, were not immediately available.