ALPINE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a skier who vanished two months ago in California’s Sierra Nevada.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Mullarkey of Richmond failed to return to his cabin in March after a day of skiing at the Bear Valley Resort.

A search began but was halted several times over the next few days due to blizzard conditions. A more limited search continued as the weeks passed and the snow melted.

Authorities say on Monday morning, dogs trained to smell human remains led searchers to an area of the resort where they found a ski pole and a ski protruding from the snow.

Mullarkey’s body was found just beneath the snow.