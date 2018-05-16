PROVO, Utah (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Utah man who went missing last year has been found.
The Daily Herald reports investigators with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Steven Reed Terry from a farm near Spanish Fork on Monday.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon says Terry went missing in April 2017, leading to extensive searches. Terry was from the Orem area.
Authorities say Terry was found in an abandoned car and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
___
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com