ROCKPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a man from a pond in southern Indiana after the boat he was riding in overturned.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources say 65-year-old Robert A. Hardy of Tennyson was on a small paddleboat with two others at the pond on private property in Spencer County when the boat flipped. All three ended up in the water, but Hardy didn’t make it to land.

Following a search, the DNR says a diver found him Tuesday evening in about 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cause of death is under investigation