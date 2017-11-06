Share story

By
The Associated Press

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire destroyed one home and damaged two others, displacing more than 30 people.

Paterson fire officials say the blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday at a Second Street home and soon spread to two neighboring homes. Two people initially were unaccounted for but were found safe a short time later.

Authorities say 31 people overall were displaced by the fire. But no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press