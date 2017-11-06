PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire destroyed one home and damaged two others, displacing more than 30 people.

Paterson fire officials say the blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday at a Second Street home and soon spread to two neighboring homes. Two people initially were unaccounted for but were found safe a short time later.

Authorities say 31 people overall were displaced by the fire. But no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.