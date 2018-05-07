BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an alleged drunken driver collided with a police cruiser on a New Jersey highway.
The crash in Bridgeton occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say both the driver and the city officer driving the cruiser were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Their names have not been released, though further details were not disclosed.
Authorities say the civilian driver was charged with drunken driving after being released from the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.