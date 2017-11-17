DONIPHAN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an unusual drowning in the Current River.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of 40-year-old Donald Kimbrel was found in the river Saturday two miles north of Doniphan.
A fisherman found this body on the bottom of the river.
The Springfield News-Leader reports Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson said the man apparently drowned but at this point, his death is not believed to be a suicide.
Jackson said Kimbrel was wearing only blue jeans and had suffered a broken ankle.
The coroner says Kimbrel was not boating on the river and it’s unclear how he ended up in the water.
