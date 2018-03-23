HAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A driver who authorities say caused a fatal chain-reaction crash in a Pennsylvania construction zone is expected to face charges.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Hampton.

Authorities say several cars were slowing down as they approached the construction zone, where a road crew was filling potholes. They say a 19-year-old woman “failed to recognize” what was happening and struck a car driven by 61-year-old Cathy Simpson of Pittsburgh.

Simpson’s car then struck two other vehicles. She was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

It wasn’t clear if the 19-year-old driver was injured. The drivers of the two other cars were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities say they expect to file charges against the 19-year-old driver.