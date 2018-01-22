Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel rear-ended a state police cruiser at a highway construction site, slightly injuring a trooper who was sitting in the cruiser.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday on routes 9 and 35 in South Amboy.

Authorities say the trooper had back pain and was treated at a hospital. His name was not released.

The woman who struck the trooper’s cruiser told authorities she had dozed off after working a 12-hour overnight shift. Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed against her, but they haven’t decided whether to issue any traffic citations.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

Traffic was diverted to another roadway while the accident was investigated, causing major travel delays in the area.

The Associated Press