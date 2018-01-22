SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel rear-ended a state police cruiser at a highway construction site, slightly injuring a trooper who was sitting in the cruiser.
The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday on routes 9 and 35 in South Amboy.
Authorities say the trooper had back pain and was treated at a hospital. His name was not released.
The woman who struck the trooper’s cruiser told authorities she had dozed off after working a 12-hour overnight shift. Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed against her, but they haven’t decided whether to issue any traffic citations.
Traffic was diverted to another roadway while the accident was investigated, causing major travel delays in the area.