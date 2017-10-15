FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — A domestic dispute that turned violent at a New Jersey home has left three women stabbed and a man injured.
Fair Lawn police responded to the Elizabeth Street home around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the four injured people inside the residence. But they haven’t disclosed further details about what prompted the dispute or how the injuries occurred.
The names of the four people and further information about them have not been released.
The three women were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The man’s injuries were described as minor.
No arrests have been made.