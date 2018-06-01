Share story

By
The Associated Press

Authorities say a dog bit a 4-year-old child in Mississippi.

WDAM-TV reports that the pit bull bit the child in Jones County on Friday.

County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Allyson Knotts says the child sustained injuries to the leg and neck. Knotts says the child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

