BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — An unexploded bomb was found in the doorway of a new unopened downtown Idaho restaurant.
The Times-News reports a bomb squad from Twin Falls detonated the device in Burley shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say the bomb’s fuse had been lit but it did not detonate.
A fire also gutted an empty building across the street. Firefighters found the bomb while they were working to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities say it is not certain whether the fire was started by a bomb, but they’re working under that assumption.
No one was injured.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell says authorities are hoping someone has more information about a white pickup spotted in the area around the time they believe the bombs were set.
The incident is under investigation.
___
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com