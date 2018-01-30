Share story

By
The Associated Press

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — An unexploded bomb was found in the doorway of a new unopened downtown Idaho restaurant.

The Times-News reports a bomb squad from Twin Falls detonated the device in Burley shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the bomb’s fuse had been lit but it did not detonate.

A fire also gutted an empty building across the street. Firefighters found the bomb while they were working to extinguish the blaze.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authorities say it is not certain whether the fire was started by a bomb, but they’re working under that assumption.

No one was injured.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell says authorities are hoping someone has more information about a white pickup spotted in the area around the time they believe the bombs were set.

The incident is under investigation.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

The Associated Press