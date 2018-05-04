LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities say a paroled sex offender who led police on a wild 3½-hour motor home chase with his young kids inside told authorities he eluded arrest by running for three hours, shaving his beard and hopping a train headed to Arizona.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Eddie Hernandez said Friday that 46-year-old Stephen Houk had a meal at a homeless shelter and slept outside a library during his time on the run.
Houk was arrested Thursday in the Mojave Desert city of Barstow. He was found in a rail car and arrested.
His arrest came two days after he led dozens of officers on a 100-mile (161-kilometer) chase from Hollywood to Bakersfield.
Houk escaped when his motor home kicked up blinding dust and he ran into an almond orchard.